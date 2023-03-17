Hometown Cha Cha Cha’s Kim Seon Ho and The Devil Judge’s Park Gyu Young to star in a new thriller drama?

Park Gyu Young was chosen as the partner for Kim Seon-ho's comeback drama, 'Dead Man' (tentative title).

Park Gyu Young’s role:

On March 16th, an entertainment official hinted to a South Korean media outlet, "Park Gyu Young has decided to be the female lead in 'Dead Man', and will work with Kim Seon Ho." Park Gyu Young's agency, Saram Entertainment, said, "It's not confirmed. We've received her offer and are reviewing it positively." Park Gyu Young debuted in the entertainment world with her 2016 music video for singer Jo Kwon's 'Crosswalk'.

She has since appeared in such works as 'Just Between Lovers', 'The Third Charm', 'Romance is a Bonus Book', 'The Tuna and Dolphin', 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay', 'Sweet Home', 'The Devil Judge' and 'Dali and Cocky Prince’. Having built up her filmography step by step, she is an impressive actor with stable acting skills and innocent looks. Attention is focusing on what kind of synergy she will create when she meets Kim Seon Ho in 'Dead Man'.

Previously, Kim Seon Ho's side said, "We received an offer to appear in 'Dead Man' and we are reviewing it positively." The appearance of 'Hash’s Sanru', which was discussed as a comeback to the drama, failed due to a difference of opinion due to internal problems at the production company, and the strand was caught.

Dead Man:

'Dead Man' depicts what happens when her older sister, who does not believe in the death of her younger brother who made her extreme choice, meets a mysterious man while digging into the case. Movie 'I Saw the Devil', ' Report on the Destruction of Mankind', 'Secretary', 'Inrang', 'Untact', and Spider's Web director Kim Ji Woon and SBS' 'Through The Darkness' director Park Bo Ram are in charge of directing. Yong Film is produced. It is a six-part series and will be released through the OTT platform.

