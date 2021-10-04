'Hometown ChaChaCha' achieves double digit ratings; Ranks in top 10 on world's popular TV show ranking

On October 3, viewership ratings for the hit rom-com drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah returned to double digits. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent, marking a significant increase from its previous episode the night prior.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' also took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it earned a nationwide average of 6.1 percent. Not just that, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is gaining popularity on global online streaming platform Netflix, after the hugely popular survival drama series 'Squid Game'. The charming romantic-comedy-drama placed ninth on the most-viewed TV show rankings, according to streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' ranked in the top 10 rankings of 20 countries including India, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Canada and Egypt.

With only 4 episodes remaining for tvN's healing drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha', it is left to be seen how Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin's blooming romance will survive the incoming adversities. *Spoilers Alert* The previous episodes have briefly touched upon Hong Doo Sik's traumatic past and how he suffers from PTSD because of that. However, in the upcoming episodes, Hong Doo Sik's traumatic past will come to light and how Yoon Hye Jin's love will be the much-needed healing factor in his life.

