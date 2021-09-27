'Hometown ChaChaCha' achieves its highest ratings yet; OST lineup revealed

On September 26, the healing rom-com drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet! According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 11.4 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels and setting a new personal record for the show.

Not just that, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' also broke its personal viewership record among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 6.3 percent and remained first place in its time slot. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is one of the most loved dramas on our screen right now! The charming rom-com drama is winning hearts for its heartfelt story and swoon-worthy romance. Now, in a fresh update, we have the perfect OST lineup for the drama that you must add to your playlist! The first song that was released was 'Romantic Sunday' by 'Car, The Garden'. Jung Myung Hoon wrote the song, and Lim Ha Young arranged the music to this melodious song that talks about remembering their love like a childhood dream.

The next OST that was released was 'One Sunny Day' by Kassy. The song was written and produced by TETE and talks about living in the moment and enjoying life. 'My Romance' by CHEEZE is the third song in the OST lineup. The song is written and produced by Jade. The sweet and melancholic ballad talks about finding a life-long romance that completes you. The fourth OST release is 'Wish' by Chou Yui Ree who wrote the lyrics and produced the track herself. A sad and heartbreaking track that talks about wanting to be loved and knowing that they will be happy when they are loved.

Finally, Seungmin from Stray Kids teased audiences with his beautiful vocals in last night's telecast of the drama. *Spoilers Alert* the song plays in the end when Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) confesses her love for Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho) and he reciprocates her feelings by kissing her. STAYs are waiting for the official release of the song now!

