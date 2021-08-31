Hometown ChaChaCha Ep 1 & 2 RECAP: Top moments between Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah that got our hearts racing

It's finally here! Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's much-awaited drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' finally premiered on August 28 amidst much excitement amongst fans. In the first episode, we are introduced to our main characters -the ambitious and feisty Dr Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) a dentist living a fast-paced life in Seoul, and on the other hand we meet Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho) a handy-man doing odd jobs, living a more comfortable and content life in the quaint, seaside village of Gongjin. In the first episode, we see Yoon Hye Jin having an altercation with her superior and that leads to her being fired from her job. She eventually loses the chance to work anywhere in Seoul after badmouthing her superior on an online medical forum. Dejected, she tries to find solace by the beach in Gongjin, only to discover that she has lost her missing (expensive) heels. Hong Doo Sik shows up like a "knight in surfing armour" and returns her one heel. When she requests him to find her other heel, he promptly hands over his sandals as a replacement!

Hye Jin's car breaks down and she finds herself in front of a local cafe, where the owner Oh Yoon happens to be a one-time wonder star from the 90s. Through a series of unfortunate events, Hye Jin finds herself unable to foot the 9000 KRW bill. Her knight in shining armour, Doo Sik shows up yet again, but instead of helping her pay, he asks her to earn money, and what better way to do this than to remove innards from squids down at the docks? Much against Hye Jin's wishes Doo Sik makes her work with the old women of Gongjin in cleaning squids. Hye Jin earns her wages and Doo Shik is proud, though he doesn't show it. Hye Jin's car refuses to work and she is forced to spend the night at a local sauna. Hye Jin's superior calls her and declares that she has been blacklisted by the entire medical community in Seoul and the only way out for her is to now drop to her knees and apologise. But Hye Jin is a tough chick and wouldn't budge. She decides to open a dental clinic in Gongjin and discovers that her knight in shining armour Doo Sik is also the real estate agent of the town!

Towards the end, in a sweet montage, we see Doo Sik actually falling in love with Hye Jin when he first sees her by the beach and so becomes her "knight in shining armour" on every occasion! Isn't it sweet?

In the second episode, Chief Hong shows Hye Jin her potential new home and after much deliberation, she buys the house. Hye Jin is understandably sceptical but eventually comes around as she prepares to set up her own dental practice in Gongjin. The next day, Hye Jin is encouraged to get involved in the elderly party going on in town. Although she’s initially hesitant, when Hye Jin realises it’s a good opportunity to promote her dental clinic, she heads in and makes herself at home. Or at least she tries too anyway. However, our "posh princess" cannot digest the kimchi offered by the local women and her snobbish attitude rubs people the wrong way. Doo Sik drills some sense into her and makes her understand that everyone's reality is different and a little bit of kindness goes a long way. She feels guilty about her behaviour.

Hye Jin's only friend in Seoul Mi Seon calls her that she is moving to Gongjin too as her boyfriend cheated on her. The ladies decide to become roommates and also business partners and run Hye Jin's dental clinic together. However, the quaint towners of Gongjin are in no mood to forgive our "posh princess" and decide to boycott her clinic. After tentatively giving out rice cakes as a peace offering, Doo Sik realises that Hye Jin needs to go one step further and show that she’s serious about making amends. And what better place to do that than the neighbourhood council meeting?

Doo Sik covers for her too, showing up with boxes of snacks ad handing them out to the grateful residents. And of course, Hye Jin has to pay the hefty bill of 125000 KRW as a consequence. She even has until the end of the day to wire it over! She also makes brief amends with Oh Yoon and tells him that one of his songs is her type for sure. Towards the end, she rushes over to the seashore to thank Doo Sik for being so helpful throughout. However, she slips on the rock and lands in Doo Sik’s arms in true K-drama style! Of course, we are also told that the two have met each other as children by the same beach! Talk about fate!

Here are our top 4 swoon-worthy moments from the first-weekend telecast!

1. Animation-style intro:

2. The best of Kim Seon Ho

3. The childhood love trope

The first time Du-sik and Hye Jin met was when they were still children and look at him making her smile #HometownChaChaCha #HometownChaChaChaEp2pic.twitter.com/YJXVUUQKiW — homecha on netflix (@kdramatreats) August 29, 2021

4. Eternal love: Shik Hye!

Just the 2nd episode and I'm already in love with #HometownChaChaCha.I really love a heartwarming slice of life dramas with a big community and this drama is giving me all of the feels#HometownChaChaChaEP2pic.twitter.com/Cxx19hVlfj — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) August 29, 2021

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer 'Hometown ChaChaCha' maintains number 1 ratings for its second episode

Are you liking the charming drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.