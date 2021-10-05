Hometown ChaChaCha: Ep 11 & 12 RECAP: Sweet love, Scenic romance and our 'Shikhye'

The past weekend's telecast of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' was like walking on a bed of roses - dreamy and heavenly! Sweet love, scenic romance in the seashore village of Gongjin and our beloved 'Shikhye'! What more can we ask for? Without further ado, let us dive in, shall we?

Episode 11 begins with Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik down by the docks, just after their kiss. Walking hand in hand, the pair leave to go home after admitting that they like each other. At Yoon Hye Jin’s house though, she asks Hong Doo Sik to hold off telling everyone about their relationship until she’s had a chance to speak to Ji Sung Hyun. Hong Doo Sik is jealous and Yoon Hye Jin playfully chides him for his jealousy.

That night though, Hong Doo Sik calls Yoon Hye Jin and points out that he was the one who took their family photo in the past. She’s surprised, chuckling incredulously as the pair share their "meeting" stories from the past. It almost seems like fate, although Hong Doo Sik shoots down that idea and claims it’s a coincidence. Meanwhile, Ji Sung Hyun is excited to meet Yoon Hye Jin, unaware of what she wants to share with him.

Yoon Hye Jin politely shoots down his proposal claiming that she likes someone else, although she expresses her sincere gratitude to him and thanks to him for caring for her in the past. Ji Sung Hyun smiles warmly, telling her that she was his first love. In the distance though, Chun-Jae listens intently, tears running down his cheeks. Outside the bar, Ji Sung Hyun runs into Hong Doo Sik, who takes him aside to help with something over at Gam Ri’s place. Now, he knows that Hong Doo Sik is the one Yoon Hye Jin likes and eventually opens up, telling him to take good care of her. Thankfully there are no ill feelings between them as they continue woodworking, joking about it. This also has the knock-on effect of allowing Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik to officially confirm this is their first day of being a couple at least privately anyway. Ji Sung Hyun is shattered and downs alcohol to suppress his heartbreak and Yeon Guk gives him company, opening about his divorce as well.

Meanwhile, Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin are trying their best to hide their relationship from the curious eyes of Gongjin's townies. Hong Doo Sik has to pay the price for it as well because Yoon Hye Jin continues to inadvertently hit him, first in the face, then in the leg and finally in the nose, on three different occasions as she becomes nervous in the presence of the other residents around town.

Yoon Hye Jin feels guilty of hitting Hong Doo Sik and decides to surprise him. She lands up in his house unannounced, however, she has to quickly hide in the closet. Hong Doo Sik hurriedly makes the old grandmothers leave, who raise their suspicions at Hong Doo Sik's odd behaviour. When the old ladies leave, Hong Doo Sik scoops her up from the closet but slips, as they both end up on the bed together. Just before they kiss, Yoon Hye Jin’s phone goes off. Bad timing!

Ji Won takes care of an ill Ji Sung Hyun who is down with a major stomachache. Ji Won looks after him for the time being, encouraging him to sleep it out and admitting that it’s embarrassing that this has happened to someone as healthy as him. Well, Ji Sung Hyun believes the real root cause of this is because he’s heartbroken, which of course is thanks to Yoon Hye Jin. Meanwhile, Eun Chul who likes Mi Seon lands up at Yoon Hye Jin's dental clinic and makes a rather cute confession leaving Mi Seon blushing!

Well, things are looking up for Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin too, who are both super excited for their first official date. They both head down to the docks again but while they’re together, getting close, all the village residents show up. Yoon Hye Jin boldly declares that they’ve been dating for four days.

The others all laugh and joke, correcting them and confirming that they knew about their secret relationship since the beginning, given their goo-goo eyes for one another and the phone left behind. It’s all smiles and giggles though as the villagers welcome this new love story with open arms!

Episode 12 begins with Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik spending sweet, romantic moments together - eating watermelon, brushing their teeth and doing couple's yoga! Yoon Hye Jin is excited to follow through elaborate couple's bucket list with Hong Doo Sik, who just plays along. We are also given a glimpse into Hong Doo Sik's trauma and the horrible nightmare he has, that has been hounding him for years now.

Hong Doo Sik gathers all the residents of Gongjin together for news regarding the upcoming episode for JUNE and Seong Hyeom’s show. In order to decide who stars, Hong Doo Sik decides they should all draw straws to see who joins Gam Ri on camera. Chu -Jae, Nam-Duk, Yun Gyeong and Yeong Guk are the ones chosen. Gongjin's residents are excited to be on TV and Hong Doo Sik feels second-hand embarrassment because of their over-excited behaviour, however, Ji Sung Hyun's warm heart puts everyone at ease and the variety show shoot is a success!

Meanwhile, Eun Cheol and Mi Seon go on their first official date to their favourite rotisserie chicken stall, where they confess that they like each other. Sweet. The big date between Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik goes well too, with them both heading out to Seoul. After visiting a gallery together, they go clothes shopping, paying homage to 'Pretty Woman' but with Doo Sik playing the role of trying on clothes.

Hong Doo Sik runs into his old friend Tae Gyeong who looks shocked and worried upon seeing Hong Doo Sik. He hands over his business card and urges Hong Doo Sik to call. Hong Doo Sik claims they went to college together but this meeting certainly rattles him, throwing off his mood completely as he and Yoon Hye Jin sit and eat together. Yoon Hye Jin is convinced that the reason Hong Doo Sik is upset is to do with her and is actually worried for his well-being.

Back in Gongjin, Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Doo Sik head out for their date that evening. Under the light of a fire, with the flames dancing merrily next to the light breeze from the sea, Yoon Hye Jin and Hong Sik both admit that they love one another as Hong Doo Sik gives her a handmade present, a wooden jewellery box, an item ticked off his personal bucket list. He also tells her that she needn't feel guilty about earning a lot of money and buying expensive items from her own hard-earned money! The ideal feminist man we all need in our lives.

Here are our top 4 swoon-worthy moments from the sixth-weekend telecast!

1. Life lessons from HomeCha!

HomeCha reminding us all that communication really is key in healthy relationships never assume, don't overthink — hometown chachacha (@seonhodiimples) October 3, 2021

2. Shikhye's adorable romance!

3. Hong Doo Sik and Yoon Hye Jin!

4. Hong Doo Sik - the ideal feminist man!

Can we pls normalise valuing a woman's independence and her ability to buy herself her expensive pretty things? Hong du-shik should rlly be the new sexy. #HometownChaChaChaHometownChaChaChaEp12 pic.twitter.com/mynF4BxJTO — avy (@chxyeol) October 3, 2021

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 'Hometown ChaChaCha' achieves double digit ratings; Ranks in top 10 on world's popular TV show ranking

Did you like the love confession? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.