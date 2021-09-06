'Hometown ChaChaCha' maintains all time high ratings; Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah rated most buzzworthy actors

It's time to do some ChaChaCha to celebrate! On September 5, according to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent, maintaining its all-time high from the previous night. Not just that, Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah topped the list for most buzzworthy drama actors list as well.

The charming romantic-comedy-drama held steady as it took first place in its time slot across all cable channels. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' also took first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 4.3 percent and a peak of 4.9 percent. Not just that, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' claimed the number 3 spot on the most buzzworthy drama list, with 'Hospital Playlist 2' leading it for the fourth consecutive week.

However, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' dominated the actor rankings this week, with stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah taking the number 1 and number 2 spot respectively.

Not just that, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' unveiled their first OST for the drama, a soothing and soulful track titled 'Romantic Sunday' by Car, The Garden. The lyrics are written by Jung Myung-hoon (Ciel) and the music is by Lim Ha-young.

