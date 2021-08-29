‘Hometown ChaChaCha’ premieres with a No.1 rating

Talk of the town right from its day of release! tvN’s latest drama ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ aired the first episode of the show on August 28 at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) and started off on the right foot as it achieved a No.1 rating right after the episode was out. The weekend drama stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah as leads in small village Gongjin.

‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ has been in the eyes of the people ever since it was announced. With the introduction of Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, the fans were even more excited as this was a fresh pairing. It also marks Shin Min Ah’s return to the small screen in 2 years.

The rom-com drama achieved first place across all channels in its time slot including public broadcast networks with the first episode, making it a rare feat. It received an average 6.8 percent and peaked at 8.1 percent nationwide rating.

The story of ‘Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha’ is set in the small seaside town of Gongjin where Yoon Hye Jin is a confident dentist from the city who has come to the village to start her own clinic. She meets Hong Doo Shik, an odd job who goes around the village helping everyone with a price. The third angle to this story is Ji Seong Hyun played by Lee Sang Yi who is a variety show director with a bright personality.

