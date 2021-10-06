'Hometown ChaChaCha' ranks as most buzzworthy drama; Producers plead fans to stop visiting the filming site

Are we even surprised at this point? 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' continued its reign as the most buzzworthy drama for the week, ranking at the number 1 spot for the fifth consecutive week. The drama's lead stars Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah continued to rank high on the list of most buzzworthy actors with number 2 and number 3 respectively.

The drama is also raking in amazing viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 10.7 percent, marking a significant increase from its previous episode the night prior. Not just that, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is gaining popularity on global online streaming platform Netflix, after the hugely popular survival drama series 'Squid Game'. The charming romantic-comedy-drama placed ninth on the most-viewed TV show rankings, according to streaming analytics firm FlixPatrol. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' ranked in the top 10 rankings of 20 countries including India, South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Canada and Egypt.

However, the massive popularity of the drama comes with its own downside! The producers of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' have asked viewers to refrain from visiting the houses in which the drama was filmed, via an official statement. The producers explained that the characters’ houses seen in the drama belong to real people and were merely leased for the duration of filming. With audiences trying to enter their homes, the real-life owners of these homes are currently struggling with the nuisance caused by fans visiting their houses as tourists! The team of 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' asked viewers to stay out of these residences and suggested visiting other landmarks in the city of Pohang, where the hit drama was filmed instead.

