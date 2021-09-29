'Hometown ChaChaCha' ranks number 1 Buzzworthy drama; Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah reign over actor rankings

tvN's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and its cast members continue their supreme reign as it ranked as the most buzzworthy drama of the week. Not just that, the drama’s stars continued to dominate the actor rankings. Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah defended their spots at number 1 and number 2 respectively for the fifth consecutive week, and their co-star Lee Sang Yi also ranked number 8 on the actor list.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is ranking high on the TRP chart as well. According to Nielsen Korea, the hit rom-com drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run thus far with an average nationwide rating of 11.4 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels and setting a new personal record for the show. 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' also broke its personal viewership record among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 6.3 percent and remained first place in its time slot.

Meanwhile, the internet is abuzz with some interesting theories regarding the drama's upcoming plot. Fans are convinced that Hong Doo Sik's traumatic past will be brought up in the coming episodes. There is wild speculation that Hong Doo Sik (Kim Seon Ho)was previously married with a child and their twin deaths in a car accident caused him great trauma. Not just that, Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) has some connection with Hong Doo Sik's past as well. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

