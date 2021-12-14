Hometown ChaChaCha's Kim Seon Ho & Shin Min Ah voted as top 'TV actors who shone in 2021' in Gallup Korea poll

Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah and Lee Jung Jae have earned top spots for the 2021 Gallup Korea poll. A total of 1,700 South Koreans were asked by Gallup Korea to vote for the TV actors/actresses who shined on the screen in 2021. The poll was conducted from November 5 to November 28 across South Korea, and anyone over the age of 13 could participate in the poll.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' star Kim Seon Ho voted as the top 'TV actor who shone in 2021' earning 7.8 percent votes. The second place was a tie between 'Chief of Staff' stars Shin Min Ah and Lee Jung Jae received 7.3 percent of the votes. The next in order are - Jun Ji Hyun (5.5 percent), Song Hye Kyo (5.2 percent), Kim So Yeon (5.0 percent), Honey Lee (4.9 percent), Jo Jung Suk (4.9 percent), Nam Goong Min (4.5 percent), Youn Yeo Jung (4.1 percent), and Song Joong Ki (4.1 percent).

Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's superhit healing romance drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is in advanced talks to be remade abroad. Studio Dragon, producers of the drama confirmed the news and stated that the details are chalked out and they will release further details as soon as things are finalised. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further details.

