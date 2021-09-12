‘Hometown’ teaser: A horrifying and orchestrated mystery with Han Ye Ri, Yoo Jae Myung & Uhm Tae Goo

The story of a young girl’s kidnapping and subsequently unveiled murder mystery, entangled in a mess created by the girl’s aunt and father. There's an involvement of a detective, who has made it his mission to find the truth. The plot of tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Hometown’ shows a scary nature ever since the announcement of the drama.

On September 11, another teaser was shared by tvN, further instigating an anticipatory response from the fans. Starring Han Ye Ri, Yoo Jae Myung and Uhm Tae Goo in their respective roles of Jo Jung Hyun, Choi Hyung In and Jo Kyung Ho, the drama presents its thriller face with a thundering start.

The teaser shows Jo Jung Hyun’s voice questioning “How is that possible?” as a hand plays a cassette tape. Amidst pouring rain, she can be seen standing among the police trying to locate her kidnapped niece Jaeyoung. Detective Choi Hyung In’s speaks about a horrendous happening that is difficult to be looked at. As Jo Jung Hyun’s scream calling out her niece resonates, the detective wonders if the disappearance has some relation with the old mystery. Jo Jung Hyun asks her terrorist brother Jo Kyung Ho if it were true and is met with a vague response of “You’re forgetting something”.

Detective Choi Hyung In asks the motive behind the nightmarish mystery, Jo Kyung Ho reveals his want for a tough situation as he traces the start of the happenings to their childhood. The clip ends with Jo Jung Hyun remembering her shocking past.

‘Hometown’ premiers on September 22 at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on tvN.

