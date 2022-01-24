'Honesty' hitmaker Pink Sweat$ reveals he has the 'perfect' song for a potential collab with BTS

BTS' Jimin is in demand and we are here for it! Popular American singer and songwriter Pink Sweat$, who is famous for his beautiful R&B, soul and pop music wants to work with BTS! On December 23, the 'Honesty' hitmaker expressed in a tweet that he would love to collaborate with BTS one day and that he has the 'perfect song idea' for a potential collab!

However, this isn't the first time he has replied to a BTS related tweet! Previously when a fan asked him about a potential collab with Jimin, he replied saying 'Whenever he wants'! For fans who are unversed, BTS' Jimin and Pink Sweat$ have been known to interact with each other indirectly. In August of 2019, the American singer gave a shout out to Jimin, who was singing his song 'Honesty' in a Bangtan Bomb, saying 'Jimin I see you' and in December of that year, after Jimin recommended another of his songs, he replied saying, 'Yes Jimin keep telling them to listen to the kid', tagging BTS' official Twitter account!

Seeing their amazing interaction and admiration for each other's work and have been rallying for a collab between the two artists! Now, Pink Sweat$ tweet has given fans hope and they are praying that a collab comes to fruition because we are sure, it is going to be a banger!

You can check out the tweet below:

