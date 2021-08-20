Honey Lee doubts her own identity in the new teaser for SBS’ upcoming drama ‘One The Woman’

SBS's new Friday-Saturday drama 'One the Woman' (written by Kim Yoon/directed by Choi Young-hoon), which will air for the first time on September 17th, is about a corrupt prosecutor that becomes a heiress to a conglomerate overnight in a hilarious double life situation. The teaser starring Honey Lee and Lee Sang Yoon, will keep you laughing for 40 seconds.

Honey Lee plays the role of a corrupt prosecutor Jo Yeon-joo and chaebol family's daughter-in-law Kang Mi-na as well as the role of Ahn Yoo-jun, a classmate of the Judicial Research and Training Institute and a prosecutor at the Seopyeong District Office, providing a thrilling and exciting experience.

On August 20, ‘One The Woman' released the first teaser video. First, Jo Yeon-joo (Honey Lee) in a training suit exudes charisma by asking, “What do prosecutors and gangsters have in common?” at a frantic nightclub. Jo Yeon-joo, who immediately ran up to the table, screamed, “Everyone knows who I am?” However, Jo Yeon-joo, who secretly received something from the Central Prosecutor's Office, moved quickly, saying, "I am the Central District Prosecutor's bat-slashing old man!", and lit up her meticulous eyes, paying attention to the surroundings, saying, "Because it is the most amount of power." Here, the subtitle 'Prosecutor, gangster or 100% corruption test', which reveals the character of the supporting actor, focused attention.

However, after a sudden car accident, Jo Yeon-joo wakes up in the hospital and says, "I am... Who am I?" However, soon after, Jo Yeon-joo exclaimed, “To sum up, I, Kang Mi-na, have become the heiress of a chaebol, right?” But something is strange?', which stimulates curiosity. Moreover, at the funeral, the supporting actor, who was expressionless, drew attention with her shocking appearance as she overheard the sound of conspiracy to conspire, saying, "No matter what happens to that child while living in our house, who will care?"

After Han Seung-wook (Lee Sang yoon), who interrogates Jo Yeon-joo, “Where is the real Mina?”, Jo Yeon-joo said in the chapel, “Who am I? Who am I?!” she cried, foretelling a space-level impact that would chew the small screen.

The production team said, “The first teaser video was made to inform viewers of the differentiated comic vibe of ‘One The Woman’.

ALSO READ: CIX’s Yonghee to make his acting debut with former GFRIEND member Yerin

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below