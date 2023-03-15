Honey Lee drafts a spectacular comeback with a devoted fan in upcoming movie Killing Romance

Directed by ‘How To Use Guys With Secret Tips’ fame director Lee Won Suk, Killing Movie is an upcoming movie about a famous celebrity who has a change of heart at the brink of her voluntary retirement. The celebrity decides to put an abrupt halt on her glamorous career when she suddenly decides to retire and move to a faraway island. While announcing the latter, she also discloses to the world her meeting with a rich man. With the assistance and attention of a devoted fan however, she decides to make a gripping comeback.

Killing Romance

South Korean actress and model Honey Lee will be seen in upcoming movie Killing Romance. She will play the role of Yeo Rae, a famous female celebrity who has decided to give up on her acting career on account of her conspicuously poor acting skills. She soon retires from her acting career and moves to an island and meets a wealthy man who sweeps her off her feet. Her equation with the man however soon starts deteriorating owing to his obsessive tendencies. Yeo Rae then meets a loyal fan whom she teams up with in order to plan a magnificent comeback.

According to the makers of the movie ‘Killing Romance’ Honey Lee was picked for the role given her versatility as an actor. Adding to the aforementioned discussion, the makers also stated that Honey Lee has a decent amount of experience with the Comedy genre and would therefore be a perfect fit for ‘Killing Romance’. Honey Lee has been a part of some popular K-Dramas including ‘Melo is My Nature’ starring ‘Vincenzo’ fame Jeon Yeo Bin.

Gong Myung

Gong Myung is a South Korean actor and singer who has been a part of some of the most popular K-dramas including ‘The Bride of Habaek’ and ‘Revolutionary Love’. Gong Myung has also previously co-starred with Honey Lee in ‘Melo is My Nature’.

Lee Sun Gyun

Lee Sun Gyun will be seen playing the role of a Chaebol in ‘Killing Romance’. He played a plethora of side characters before finally making his mark with his role in 2007 K-Drama ‘Coffee Prince’. He was also praised for his role in the 2022 South Korean movie “Kingmaker: The Fox of the Election”. The movie was a huge commercial and critical success.

