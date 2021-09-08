Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon and Lee Won Geun shine in an intriguing poster for ‘One The Woman’

On September 8 KST, SBS revealed an interesting poster for its upcoming drama ‘One The Woman’ starring the four main characters played by Honey Lee, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon and Lee Won Geun. The comedy-drama is going to premiere on September 17 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

The series revolves around a corrupt prosecutor who finds it difficult to regain her memory after getting amnesia and changing lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law with the same face as hers. The role of the prosecutor as well as the daughter-in-law will be played by the actress Honey Lee.

The poster is colourful and vibrant, showing off the personalities of all the main actors starring in the drama. While Honey Lee smiles vividly for the poster, Lee Sang Yoon, Jin Seo Yeon and Lee Won Geun pose elegantly, with serious expressions on their faces.

Here’s the poster for ‘One The Woman’.

The drama stars Lee Seo Yeon as a third-generation chaebol named Ha Seung Wook, who is still stuck on his first love. Jin Seo Yeon is the eldest daughter-in-law of the family and Lee Won Geun wll act as Jo Yeon Joo’s (Honey Lee’s character) peer at the Judicial Research and Training Institute and a current branch officer.

The drama full of humour, mystery, fantasy and finding the truth will consist of a total of sixteen episodes, airing every Friday and Saturday.

Honey Lee has previously starred in many famous dramas and is also an accomplished classical musician at the same time. It will be interesting to see the intelligent and beautiful actor take a double role in ‘One The Woman’.

