Honey Lee, Lee Sun Kyun and Gong Myung are an eccentric trio for the upcoming comedy film Killing Romance

'Killing Romance' is a top star Yeorae (Honey Lee) who suddenly announced her retirement after falling in love with Jonathan Na (Lee Sun Kyun), an island conglomerate. The story of meeting Beom Woo (Gong Myung), a student from the 3rd fan club, and plotting an extraordinary comeback strategy.

On April 3rd, the 'Killing Romance' side released three character posters that attracted the audience with their unique visuals. The character poster contains the attractive visuals of the three main characters Yeorae, Jonathan Na, and Beomwoo, who lead the story of 'Killing Romance'. An icon of passion and challenge, aiming for a screen comeback after escaping from Jonathan's doll. The puppet-like appearance in the poster image draws attention. This poster, set in Kuala Island, reads, “I want to go all the way. The representative line of Yeorae, “whether dead or alive,” is also included to support her special challenge. In the main poster released, you can feel the charm of each character, including Honey Lee, who boasts the aura of a top star Yeorae with a classic look, Lee Sun Kyun, who transformed into a visual genius and Kuala Island conglomerate Jonathan Na, and Gong Myong, a lonely shooter and member of the 3rd generation of the Yeorae Hope fan club. The three actors, who seem to have become models in famous paintings, are scheduled to guide the audience to an unavoidable charm hell this spring.

The character poster of Jonathan Na, the icon of madness and obsession, contains the line, “Oh honey~ Do you really want to go back to the platform infested with those malicious commenters?” He is a line that confirms the eerie side of Jonathan Na, who instills fear in the Tathagata. The visual of Lee Sun Kyun, who completely transformed from the well-fitting suit to the eye line and pomade hair, is also an indispensable attraction.

Lastly, the icon of courage and innocence, Beomwoo, has a lovely image reminiscent of a large dog. Beomwoo runs for the successful comeback of Yeorae, “I am not a strange person! I've been a fan of my older sister since middle school," showing his relationship with Yeorae. As such, 'Killing Romance', which revealed the visuals of the actors' transformation even on the character posters, will be released on April 14th (Friday), bringing a fresh breeze to the theater district this spring.

