Honey voiced singer behind the viral song Way Back Home, SHAUN, is all set to make a comeback with #0055b7

SHAUN is gearing up for a comeback with a double singles project titled #0055b7.

One of the brightest shining stars to have risen to fame and critical acclaim in recent times, SHAUN is a true hidden gem that millions were more than happy to have discovered. He began his musical journey as the keyboardist and backup singer of indie-rock band The Koxx and perfected his talents to grow into a songwriter, music producer, and DJ. In 2018, his solo song 'Way Back Home', the lead single for his solo debut EP 'Take On', rose to charts with fiery speed and saw its first run of popularity. Once again in 2020, the song went viral globally, especially with the rise of Tiktok. Innumerable artists, both Korean and otherwise covered the song and the voice of SHAUN reached a much-appreciative audience all over the world. With 2 billion streams worldwide, SHAUN was among the TOP10 MOST STREAMED K-Pop artists on Spotify 2020. Evidently, therefore, there's no looking back with a future so bright.

If you haven't heard it yet, you can listen to the song here:

Now, after an extended period of longing, SHAUN is all set to make a comeback! It was recently announced that SHAUN will be releasing a double single project titled "#0055b7". While it may not be apparent at first glance, the title of this musical project is actually a HEX colour code. #0055b7 is described as a strong blue, the colour that is placed on full display in the teasers released so far. The focus single of #0055b7 is titled "Closed Ending", set to be released on May 09, 6:00PM KST. The second single is titled "Blue" and features Wonstein who also has been gaining incredible attention lately for his refreshing musicality. It will be interesting to see how these two artists create something out of this world once again!

Stay tuned for all the updates on SHAUN and his upcoming double single project #0055b7!

