Hong Kong legendary actress Carol ‘Do Do’ Cheng is a BTS fan; THIS K-pop band member is her favorite

On April 27th (Thu) aired on MBC FM4U's 'Song of Hope at Noon, Kim Shin Young', Hong Kong actor Carol Cheng made a surprise appearance. On this day, DJ Kim Shin Young welcomed Carol Cheng by introducing her as ‘a legend in Hong Kong cinema and a pillar of the Hong Kong entertainment world’, and the interview was conducted as an interpreter.

Carol Cheng’s interview:

when Kim Shin Young introduced a listener's question, "I heard Carol Cheng is a BTS fan, which member do you like the most?" She immediately said V. She also said that he is a person with a lot of talent, so she hopes the fans can see more of him not only in music but also in other fields such as acting. Kim Shin Young told Carol Cheng, a 13-year-old DJ who has hosted a radio program called 'Splash Water' since 2011, "There were many Korean artists who appeared like Im Siwan, Ji Chang Wook, and Cha Eun Woo. When asked, "Is there a Korean celebrity you would like to invite?" Carol Cheng replied, "There are so many. If you're a handsome oppa, everything is fine. But actresses are also welcome, so if Kim Shin Young comes to Hong Kong, please be sure to appear."

About Carol Cheng:

In the 1980s, she was commonly referred to by her nickname Do Do. She is one of the richest TV actresses in Hong Kong who turned her career to films. Cheng is regarded as a ‘living Hong Kong Cinema legend’ who has brought to fame previous unknowns such as Jackie Chan, Jackie Cheung and Andy Lau. She also has won numerous acting awards in both film and television genres, as well as hosting awards.

BTS’ V:

According to Spotify, on April 26th, the 'Itaewon Class' OST 'Sweet Night' surpassed 300 million streams on the same day. This is the first time that a Korean drama OST has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify. 'Sweet Night', in which V participated in writing, composing, producing, and singing, also ranked first in 'Most Streamed K-OST' for two consecutive years in Spotify Rapped in 2020 and 2021. The most streamed K-OST in 2022 was V's 'Christmas Tree'. BTS' V took first place in the K-OST category for three consecutive years.

ALSO READ: Love to Hate You actor Yoo Teo revealed to be THIS supermodel's older brother

Advertisement