Hong Rang cast including Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Jae Wook and crew snapped at historical thriller's wrap up party; See PICS

Hong Rang's cast including Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah and more and the crew celebrated the wrapping up of the filming of the upcoming historical K-drama Hong Rang. The drama is based on a book and follows the mystery of the missing stepbrother. There has been a lot of hype surrounding the drama as the popular actors come together for an intriguing plot.

On Jun8 8, the cast and crew of Hong Rang got together and celebrated the wrap-up. As the filming came to an end, they got together to mark the event. Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Byung Eun and Kim Jae Wook took on the main roles in the drama.

More about Hong Rang

Hong Rang is set to stream on Netflix.

Hong Rang is based on the book Tangeum by Jang Da Hae. The drama takes place during the late Joseon era. It follows the story of a wealthy merchant family whose lost son suddenly returns one day after disappearing for several years. Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook) and Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah) are step-siblings and Hong Rang suddenly disappears one day at the age of 8.

When he abruptly reappears, Jae Yi seeks to find the truth. While the brother was treated like a prince by the family before his disappearance, the sister was mistreated and her brother was her only solace. Jae Yi grows up to be an intelligent and beautiful woman despite her surroundings. After Hong Rang returns, he doesn’t have any memories of his past life with his sister. This sets Jae Yi to get behind the truth of the mystery.

The project has been directed by Kim Hong Seon who is also known for Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area, Voice and more. The screenplay has been written by Kim Jin A who also worked on Dr. Brain.

