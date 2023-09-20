Hong Rang: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah, Kim Jae Wook, and more join cast for upcoming historical-romance K-drama

Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah will be starring in Netflix’s new historical thriller Hong Rang. Netflix recently greenlit this drama in production and will be announcing the release date soon. The series, which is based on a book, is a historical piece with romance and mystery elements and that’s reason enough for us to look forward to its release.

Cast and Crew

The drama, with the working title Hong Rang, is in its production phase.

The cast boasts of massive talent with Alchemy Of Soul’s Lee Jae Wook and Destined With You’s Jo Bo Ah as the main leads. It will also feature The Interest of Love’s Jung Ga Ram, Her Private Life’s Kim Jae Wook, Little Women’s Uhm Ji Won and Eve’s Park Byung Eun. Hong Rang would be actor Kim Jae Wook’s return to a period piece in 15 years. This project is being directed by Kim Hong Seon who is famous for directing dramas like Voice and L.U.C.A.: The Beginning. He has also previously directed the popular Netflix series Money Heist Korea: Joint Economic Area Part 1 and Part 2. Writer Kim Jin A who has written for dramas like Dr. Brain, has also joined the team.

Summary of Hong Rang

Hong Rang is based on the book Tangeum by Jand Da Hae. The drama takes place during the late Joseon era. It follows the story of a wealthy merchant family whose lost son suddenly returns one day after disappearing for several years. Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook) and Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah) are step-siblings and Hong Rang suddenly disappears one day at the age of 8. When he abruptly reappears, Jae Yi seeks to find the truth. While the brother was treated like a prince by the family before his disappearance, the sister was mistreated and her brother was her only solace. Jae Yi grows up to be an intelligent and beautiful woman despite her surroundings. After Hong Rang returns, he doesn’t have any memories of his past life with his sister. This sets Jae Yi to get behind the truth of the mystery.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah starrer historical drama Tangeum to begin filming in September? Find out