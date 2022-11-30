Hook Entertainment issues an official apology to take responsibility for the Lee Seung Gi payment issue

Not too long ago, Lee Seung Gi requested a fully transparent disclosure of payment via a certification of contents to his agency called Hook Entertainment. In fact, due to a serious suspicion of embezzlement, the Severe Crime Investigation Division of the National Police Agency seized and searched the agency’s office building. Earlier this week, it was revealed through a report that Lee Seung Gi had not been receiving his revenue through his music, and in fact, the financial statements for five years (2004 to 2009) were found missing. Kwon Jin Young, the CEO of Hook Entertainment reacted to the situation by simply claiming she is overseeing a thorough fact-checking regarding the matter. Amidst this, on November 24, 2022, Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative claims that his client was oblivious to his hefty music profits and in fact, has been receiving threats and insults when he demanded transparent settlement details.

On November 30, 2022, the CEO of Hook Entertainment, Kwon Jin Young informed the media outlets through emails apologizing and declaring that she is taking complete accountability regarding this controversy associated with Lee Seung Gi’s unpaid music payments and profits. In fact, she went ahead and claimed if the situation demands she will dispose off her personal property to make the required payments.

Here is the full statement of apology by Hook Entertainment’s CEO