Hook Entertainment issues an official apology to take responsibility for the Lee Seung Gi payment issue
The CEO of Hook Entertainment, Kwon Jin Young releases an official apology regarding the legal issues concerning Lee Seung Gi. Keep reading for the complete statement.
Not too long ago, Lee Seung Gi requested a fully transparent disclosure of payment via a certification of contents to his agency called Hook Entertainment. In fact, due to a serious suspicion of embezzlement, the Severe Crime Investigation Division of the National Police Agency seized and searched the agency’s office building.
Earlier this week, it was revealed through a report that Lee Seung Gi had not been receiving his revenue through his music, and in fact, the financial statements for five years (2004 to 2009) were found missing. Kwon Jin Young, the CEO of Hook Entertainment reacted to the situation by simply claiming she is overseeing a thorough fact-checking regarding the matter. Amidst this, on November 24, 2022, Lee Seung Gi’s legal representative claims that his client was oblivious to his hefty music profits and in fact, has been receiving threats and insults when he demanded transparent settlement details.
On November 30, 2022, the CEO of Hook Entertainment, Kwon Jin Young informed the media outlets through emails apologizing and declaring that she is taking complete accountability regarding this controversy associated with Lee Seung Gi’s unpaid music payments and profits. In fact, she went ahead and claimed if the situation demands she will dispose off her personal property to make the required payments.
Here is the full statement of apology by Hook Entertainment’s CEO
“This is Kwon Jin Young, CEO of Hook Entertainment.
I have been working as a manager for 25 years. A lot has happened, but it seems like this is the first time I have experienced something as tough and difficult as this. I believe that any quarrel or misunderstanding should be followed by responsibility at the beginning and end. I do not want to cause any harm to Hook Entertainment, the company I have established with all my 25 years, as well as to the celebrities. Once again, I bow my head and express my apologies.
In addition, I will take full responsibility for the dispute with Lee Seung Gi, and I will not shirk my responsibility and dispose of my personal property to carry out my responsibility. I am sorry to all the staff at Hook Entertainment, who must have been living in hell every day due to the sudden incident, and to everyone who learned about this unwanted news.”
