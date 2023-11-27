Hopeless fame Hong Sa Bin announces military enlistment post best new actor win at Blue Dragon Film Awards

Hong Sa Bin, known for his acclaimed performances in the dramas Hopeless and Jirisan, recently revealed plans to enlist in the military this coming December. This decision follows his significant win as the Best New Actor at the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Hong Sa Bin to enlist in the South Korean military on December 19 to fulfill his mandatory service

On November 26, SEM Company, the agency representing Hong Sa Bin, confirmed speculations about the actor's imminent military enlistment. A spokesperson for the agency disclosed, "Hong Sa Bin is set to enlist on December 19."

The announcement took many in the industry by surprise, as just two days prior, Hong Sa Bin had clinched the Best New Actor award at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards for his notable performance in the film Hopeless, where he starred alongside Song Joong Ki.

In response to queries regarding the unexpected timing of the decision, Hong Sa Bin's agency provided insights, stating, "‘Hopeless received a tremendous response, and [Hong Sa Bin] was honored with multiple award nominations. Both the actor and our agency deliberated extensively on when to schedule his enlistment date. It was deemed that delaying it further might not be prudent, and there was a consensus that a swift enlistment followed by a quick return might be more beneficial. Hence, that's how the decision was reached."

The actor's swift move to enlist reflects the considerations of balancing his burgeoning career with mandatory military service in South Korea. Hong Sa Bin's dedication to his craft and the strategic decision by his agency showcases a thoughtful approach to his professional journey and military obligations. Fans eagerly await his return after his period of service.

Hong Sa Bin’s role in Hopeless

In the drama Hopeless, also titled Hwaran, Hong Sa Bin portrayed Yeon Gyu, a seventeen-year-old confined to his birthplace, never venturing beyond its borders. Enduring relentless abuse from his stepfather, he diligently saves money, nurturing a sole aspiration to relocate to the Netherlands alongside his mother. However, Yeon Gyu's destiny pivots unexpectedly when he intervenes in a confrontation to shield his stepsister, Ha Yan. The storyline takes a dramatic turn from that point onward, unraveling a gripping series of events that alter Yeon Gyu's life trajectory.

For those yet to explore this thriller, the unfolding narrative presents an intriguing journey, delving into the complex interplay of characters and circumstances. Hopeless invites viewers on a suspenseful ride, teasing the unexpected and enthralling twists that define Yeon Gyu's turbulent life. The compelling storyline promises an immersive experience, leaving audiences eager to uncover the dramatic developments and intricacies woven into this intense and captivating drama.

