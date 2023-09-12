Hopeless: Song Joong Ki and Hong Sa Bin take on a dangerous journey in poster for new noir film

On September 12, PLUS M Entertainment released the teaser poster for Hopeless or Hwaran starring Song Joong Ki, Hong Sa Bin, BIBI and others. The poster confirmed the movie release date, which is on October 11. Hopeless is a noir film portraying the narrative of a kid, Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin), who needs to escape from the horrible reality, meets the middle supervisor of a company, Chi Geon (Song Joong Ki), and end up in a hazardous adventure together.

Hopeless poster starring Song Joong Ki, Hong Sa Bin and others:

The teaser poster for Hopeless, which was released alongside the confirmation of the movie release in South Korea, promptly grabbed the attention with the sensational appearance of Yeon Gyu and Chi Geon in solid colors. The words on the poster are 'If we have to do it, let's do it", creating interest in the capricious story that unfurls before the two characters. The movie was also invited to the 76th Cannes Film Festival recently and since its release there, it has received amazing reviews from various critics. It has also been invited to the Today in Korean Cinema- Special Premiere of the 28th Busan International Film Festival. Hong Sa Bin has done a good job as Yeon Gyu, even displaying the complex side of a young boy who has nobody to rely on. Song Joong Ki transforms into his character as a supervisor who is stuck in the middle of the organization. Chi Geon ends up feeling bad about Yeon Gyu and decides to take him under his wing. He helped him become a better person and during that journey, he also learned something new from the young boy.

About Song Joong Ki:

Known as one of the Hallyu stars, Song Joong Ki has organically grown in popularity and as an actor through various works. He became popular through historical drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and the variety show Running Man. He has acted in dramas like The Innocent Man, Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, Vincenzo and Reborn Rich. He also acted in films like Werewolf Boy, The Battleship Island and Space Sweepers.

