Hopeless: Song Joong Ki confirms Cannes 2023 red carpet appearance alongside Hong Sa Bin, BIBI, Kim Chang Hoon

In a much-anticipated announcement, it has been confirmed that the highly acclaimed director Kim Chang Hoon and the stellar cast of the noir film ‘Hopeless’ will be attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The entire team, including the renowned actor Song Joong Ki and rising star Hong Sa Bin and BIBI, are set to make their presence felt at this globally celebrated event.

Lights, Camera, Glamour: Hopeless cast ready to stun on the red carpet

All eyes will be on the ‘Hopeless’ cast as they step onto the illustrious red carpet at Cannes. Plus M Entertainment revealed on May 15 that the lead cast members of the film are set to make appearances at the highly anticipated official screening, red carpet event, and photo call to be held at the Debussy Theater in Cannes, France. After the official screening, the 'Hopeless' team will continue their presence by attending the red carpet event on the same day, followed by a photo call on the following day. Song Joong Ki, known for his mesmerizing performances, will undoubtedly captivate the audience with his suave and sophisticated style. Joining him will be the talented Hong Sa Bin, whose presence exudes elegance and grace. Together, they will set the red carpet ablaze, leaving everyone in awe of their star power and undeniable charm.

More about Hopeless

The movie 'Hopeless' is a gripping noir drama that tells the story of Yeon Kyu (played by Hong Sa Bin), a young boy longing to escape a bleak reality. He encounters Chi Geon (portrayed by Song Joong Ki), a middle-level leader of an organization, and becomes entangled in a dangerous and uncertain world. Produced by Man Pictures, known for their works such as 'New World' and 'Hunt', this film delves into the precarious journey of its characters.

Ahead of its premiere at Cannes, the distributor has released stills that offer a glimpse into the film. One features Hong Sa Bin, portraying the 18-year-old Yeon Gyu, while another reveals the rugged appearance of Song Joong Ki as the organization's boss, Chi Geon. The released images highlight the intense dynamics and tension between Yeon Gyu and Chi Geon. 'Hopeless' is scheduled for release later this year, promising to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.

‘Hopeless’ has already garnered significant attention for its compelling storyline, and exceptional star-studded cast. The film's inclusion in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is a testament to its excellence and artistic merit. As the world eagerly awaits the movie's premiere, the red carpet and photo call events will serve as a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic masterpiece that awaits audiences.

