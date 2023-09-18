Hopeless: Song Joong Ki takes Hong Sa Bin under his wing in heartbreaking main trailer for new film

On September 15, PLUS M Entertainment released the main trailer for Hopeless starring Song Joong Ki, Hong Sa Bin and BIBI. The noir film recounts the narrative of a boy Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin) who needs to escape from the terrible reality and meets a company's mid-level manager Chi Geon (Song Joong Ki) and goes along with him on a dangerous journey to earn some money. The movie will be out in South Korea on October 11.

Hopeless starring Song Joong Ki and Hong Sa Bin:

The collaboration was made by two characters in Hopeless with similar wounds (mental and physical), Yeon Gyu (Hong Sa Bin), a kid living in an unpleasant world, and Chi Geon (Song Joong Ki), the manager of an organization that he got from surviving in a world that never showed him anything good, creating a profound impression with the trailer. Yeon Gyu's younger sister Hayan (BIBI) is an intense yet strong person, making people think that she will show a unique presence by caring for Yeon Gyu. The trailer shows Yeon Gyu as someone who loves his mother over everything and is scared of his father. Living in an abusive household, his only dream was to have enough money to take his mother and him out of the country. While earning money, he comes across Chi Geon, who takes him under his wing and they begin a crazy journey that will hit the heart. It’s obvious from the beginning that Chi Geon has a soft spot for Yeon Gyu because he sees himself in him. Hayan tries to help Yeon Gyu but he doesn’t like her or thinks of her as his sister. She does not give up on him though and we get to see the raw and real look into the effect of domestic abuse on a household as well as the effect of an adult in a younger person’s life.

Hopeless’ last poster:

"If you have to do it, do it," said the melodramatic appearance of Yeon Gyu and Chi Geon in strong colors on the Hopeless teaser poster, which was released with the confirmation of its release recently. The expansion of the word 'We' achieves interest in the eccentric story that unfurls before the two characters.

