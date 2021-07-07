Horror film The Vigil, from the makers of Paranormal Activity & Insidious, to digitally release in India

PictureWorks has acquired rights of The Vigil, which stars Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, and Malky Goldman, for its digital release in India.

Come Friday, and audiences are treated to new content every week to binge watch on streaming platforms. This Friday, 9 July, a brand new film is set to make its way to Amazon Prime Video. From the makers of Insidious, Keith Thomas' The Vigil will be releasing digitally. PictureWorks has acquired rights of The Vigil which stars Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig, and Malky Goldman for its digital release in India.

Written and directed by Keith Thomas, the film is about a man named Yakov played by actor Dave Davis who is hired by his old Rabbi to watch over the body of a recently deceased community member and has to survive a night tormented by a demon in a spectacular chiller. Rooted in Jewish culture and mysticism, The Vigil is a supernatural Horror film set in a unique world -- in the Hasidic community of "Boro" Park, Brooklyn.

The horror thriller is backed by Blumhouse Productions, who have been behind films like the Paranormal Activity franchise, The Invisible Man, Insidious franchise, The Purge franchise, Halloween franchise, Happy Death Day franchise, Split, Glass, and Ouija franchise among others.

According to a report in USA Today, The Vigil is ranked as the number one horror movie of all time and is also rated at 90% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Talking about their latest movie acquisition, a spokesperson at PictureWorks said, "From start to end, The Vigil gives its viewers a fresh and interesting perspective. With an incredibly promising premise, we are sure that the Indian audiences, and especially the true fans of horror will thoroughly enjoy the experience of watching this new film."

The Vigil is all set to release on 9 July, 2021.

ALSO READ: Esha Deol all set to make her digital debut with a crime drama; Will reunite with Ajay Devgn

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×