Hospital Playlist 2 and Jang Ki Yong take top spots in the Most Buzzworthy Drama and Actor Lists

tvN’s Hospital Playlist 2 and Jang Ki Yong topped this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and cast members! Read on to find out.

It can be agreed upon universally that Hospital Playlist 2 is the best thing that has happened to us in recent times. tvN's flagship drama about love, friendship, music and togetherness has struck a chord with audiences worldwide for its simple, yet beautiful storytelling and the ability to tug at one's heartstrings. Audiences kindness and love is well-reflected in the rating chart too as the slice of life drama notched up amazing numbers for its third episode. Hospital Playlist 2 rose to its highest viewership ratings yet with its third episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 10.6 percent.

Now, to add one more feather to its illustrious cap, Hospital Playlist 2 rose to the top of Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz in its second week on air. For those unversed, Good Data Corporation determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon. Not just that, Hospital Playlist 2 claimed the number one spot in the most buzzworthy drama rankings, but its stars Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do also rose to number 4 and number 8 respectively on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Meanwhile, My Roommate Is A Gumiho's, Jang Ki Yong continued to dominate the actor rankings this week, with him claiming the number one spot. His co-star, Girl's Day's Hyeri ranked third and their drama ranked fourth on this week’s list of most buzzworthy dramas. My Roommate Is A Gumiho has been notching up decent numbers with the latest episode earning an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: TWICE will be singing their first ever OST for popular show Hospital Playlist 2

Which of the two dramas are you liking better? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch the drama? Hospital Playlist S2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Share your comment ×