'Hospital Playlist 2' announces that they will not air an episode in September due to THIS reason

We have some bad news for fans of 'Hospital Playlist 2'! A representative from the team confirmed that the hit medical drama will not air on September 2 due to the coverage of the Asia preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup! The 2022 Qatar World Cup is scheduled for November and December 2022.

As part of the Asia preliminaries for the World Cup, South Korea will play against Iraq on September 2. As a result, 'Hospital Playlist 2' will air as usual until episode 10 on August 26. It will take a break for one week and return with episode 11 on September 9. This isn't the first time 'Hospital Playlist 2' is taking a break from filming. Previously, they aired a special episode on July 29 due to the rapid rise in Covid 19 cases in South Korea. They utilised the time to improve the quality of the script. Instead, the makers aired exclusive, never-seen-before 'behind of the scenes' of the show.

'Hospital Playlist 2' is currently ranked as the most buzz-worthy drama in K-drama land! The hit medical drama has been raking good ratings and generating positive publicity from fans around the world as well. 'Hospital Playlist 2' airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

