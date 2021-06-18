Hospital Playlist 2 breaks record for highest first episode viewership rating in tvN’s history

Read on to know how the medical drama 'Hospital Playlist' set a new benchmark here.

The highly-anticipated medical drama Hospital Playlist 2 premiered its first episode yesterday, on June 17. The show is unlike other medical dramas and quickly became successful after its realistic portrayal of personal and professional lives of medical professionals. ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 1 ended in May last year and fans had been eagerly awaiting the new season.

POpular oramas getting a sequel is always risky. But that has not been the case with the tvN drama ‘Hospital Playlist’. The first episode of Season 2 opened to a city-wide viewership rating of 11.7% and peaked at 14.9%. Average for the nationwide viewership ratings were 10% while peaking at 12.4% These incredible ratings make the medical drama break the record for the highest rated first episode in the history of tvN shows!

According to Nielsen Korea, the top 5 tvN dramas with highest premiere ratings, calculated on average nationwide viewership, are:

Hospital Playlist 2 (2021) - 10%

Mr. Sunshine (2018) - 8.9%

Encounter (2018) - 8.7%

Mr. Queen (2020) - 8%

Vincenzo (2021) - 7.7%

‘Hospital Playlist’ has an incredible cast of Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yun Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, KIm Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do, essaying Ik Jun, Jung Won, Jun Wan, Seok Hyung, and Song Hwa respectively. They became friends in medical college and since then have been with each other through all ups and downs. The first episode of Season 2 matched the expectations set for fans as it still packs the silly bickering, humour, emotional scenes and cherry on top, the beautiful song performed by them in the last episode.

Fans are looking forward to what Season 2 will hold as each friend’s personal life becomes more prominent - from Jun Wan’s relationship with Ik Jun’s sister, Jung Won and Gyeol dating, awkward tension and pain with Ik Jun coming clean about his love for Song Hwa and much more.

‘Hospital Playlist’ airs every Thursday on tvN and Netflix at 9 PM KST.

Did you watch the premiere of Season 2? How did you like it? Let us know in the comments below!

