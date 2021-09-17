‘Hospital Playlist 2’ cast get together for fun games with Na PD on the upcoming reality show

According to tvN on September 17th, actors Jo Jung Seok, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do will scramble for the new entertainment 'Wise Mountain Village Life', which will be aired for the first time at 12:00 pm IST on October 8th.

The '99' members are expected to give a warm smile by sharing three meals a day together in a mountain village.It raises the anticipation of what kind of healing the friendship trip of 'sister-in-law' will bring about more pleasant and enjoyable together.In particular, attention is focused on the synergy with Na Young Seok PD, who reunited following the 'Wise Camping Life of YouTube's ‘Channel Fifteen Nights'.

Among them, the first teaser of 'Wise Mountain Village Life' was released on September 16th.In the teaser video, the 99ers seems to be perfectly adapted to Seki House. A smile is on their face as they sit together in the first row of the room and watch 'Hospital Playlist 2'. The humorous pranks of the main cast, who have been working together for a long time and building a great friendship, continued.The members teasing Jo Jung Seok and Jeon Mi Do, who developed into lovers from old friends in the play, exclaiming “Ik-jun and Song-hwa are idiots~” provoking laughter. Kim Hae Sook and Shin Hyun Bin, who came as guests, were also captured, raising expectations.

The production team of 'Wise Mountain Village' said, "This program started with the hope that the emotions of 'Hospital Playlist' will be retained for a little longer. It will be a time to present healing to the viewers who have sent love."

What do you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.