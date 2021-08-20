'Hospital Playlist 2' continues to dominate ratings; Jung Kyung Ho to release new OST titled 'Reminiscence'

It's safe to say that Hospital Playlist 2's biggest competition, in fact, is themselves! On August 19, the hit medical drama continued to take first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 12.9 percent.

The drama also remained first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 8.4 percent and a peak of 9.3 percent. The charming, feel-good medical drama has tugged at everyone's hearts, so much so that it acts as a relaxing session of therapy post a busy day. But the story isn't the only winning factor, the soulful OST of the drama has been a fan favourite as well. Now after Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok and Kim Dae Myung- Jung Kyung Ho who is active in portraying cardiothoracic associate professor Kim Jun Wan, will sing the ninth OST for the drama. This will be Jung Kyung Ho's first time singing a solo OST for the drama series.

Jung Kyung Ho will be singing the 2021 remake of 'Reminiscence', the title track of the band Sanulim's 8th full studio album! The song is said to be an emotional ballad that evokes strong feelings of nostalgia and loneliness. The 2021 remake of 'Reminiscence' will retain the original track's emotional vibes but will be rearranged to fit the actor's clean vocals. 'Reminiscence', sung by Jung Kyung Ho, will be released on major music sites on August 20 at noon KST (8:30 am IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Hospital Playlist 2 ranked as most buzzworthy drama; The Devil Judge's Ji Sung & Jinyoung top actor rankings

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts on this with Pinkvilla in the comments below.