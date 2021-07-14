Hospital Playlist 2 continues its reign as Most Buzzworthy drama; Ji Sung & Seo Hyun Jin top actor rankings

tvN’s Hospital Playlist 2 has topped this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas! Read on to find out.

'Hospital Playlist 2' continues to win hearts! For the third consecutive week, 'Hospital Playlist 2' remained number 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The slice-of-life drama is packed with emotions, laughter and joy filling up TV screens and hearts in equal measure. That's not all, Hospital Playlist 2 stars Jo Jung Suk and Jung Kyung Ho ranked number 4 and number 7 respectively on this week’s list of most buzzworthy drama cast members.

tvN’s new drama 'You Are My Spring' got off to a strong start at number 3, with leading lady Seo Hyun Jin entering the actor rankings at number 1 and her co-star Kim Dong Wook at number 8. The melodrama-romance series has struck a chord with the audiences for its sensitive storytelling and heartfelt performances. Meanwhile, 'The Devil Judge' rose to number 4 on this week’s list of most buzz-worthy dramas, and its star Ji Sung also shot up to number 2 in the actor rankings. The drama has wowed audiences with its detailed storyline and gripping performances and we cannot wait to see what The Devil Judge has in store for us next!

Meanwhile, SBS' The Penthouse 3 continues its dominant streak by maintaining its rank at the number 2 spot. *Spoiler Alert* In the last telecast, it was revealed that Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) is actually alive and Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) plans to use him as her trump card. With actress Lee Yoo Bi confirmed to make a cameo appearance on Friday's broadcast, we can expect more drama from the series!

