Hospital Playlist 2 continues its winning streak as the feel good drama achieves its highest ratings yet

tvN’s Hospital Playlist 2 has continued its streak of reaching a new all-time high with every episode! Read on to find out.

Hospital Playlist 2 is the balm we need for our distressed soul in these troubled times, and fans who are catching up with the weekly broadcasts of the second season will agree with it! Hospital Playlist 2 is the second season of the flagship tvN drama, Hospital Playlist which centres around the lives of five doctors, who have been friends since their medical college days! The trusting bond between doctors and patients, ever-lasting friendships, enjoyable group meals and heart-touching music is what defines this feel-good medical drama in a nutshell, and it continues with its winning streak as the viewership ratings soar to an all-time high.

According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of Hospital Playlist 2, which aired on July 8 achieved the highest viewership ratings of the season thus far! The latest episode of Hospital Playlist 2 soared to an average nationwide rating of 11.0 percent and 12.8 percent in metropolitan areas. Additionally, the drama took first place in its time slot not only among all viewers but also among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 7.3 percent and a peak of 9.0 percent.

Jung Kyung Ho was certainly the star of last night's episode as the episode focussed heavily on his character and the predicament he goes through, and he certainly did not disappoint. However, in the coming episodes, we might witness a minor hiccup ahead as Lee Ik Jun discovers Jun Wan and his sister Ik Sun's secret relationship! We wonder, how this will affect Lee Ik Jun's friendship with Jun Wan!

When does Hospital Playlist 2 air? Hospital Playlist S2 airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

