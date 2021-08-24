'Hospital Playlist 2' continues to rank as the most buzzworthy drama; Jo Jung Suk to join SNL Korea as host

tvN’s 'Hospital Playlist 2' continues to remain on the top as the most buzzworthy drama for the third consecutive week on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not just that, 'Hospital Playlist 2' cast members Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, and Jeon Mi Do came in at number 4, number 6, and number 9 respectively on the list of buzz-worthy cast members.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung Suk has been confirmed as the host for SNL Korea which is returning after four years. Following this, Jo Jung Suk will be joining Lee Byung Hun and Ha Ji Won, who previously confirmed their appearance. Jo Jung Suk will be the third MC for the comedy show all set to air on streaming platform Coupang Play. It is also revealed that Jo Jung Suk is a fan of the show and is looking forward to hosting the show. In addition, he also promised the fans and viewers to do his best to provide the audience with fun-filled entertainment.

Meanwhile, fans are rooting for Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do's romance in the hit medical drama. For those unversed, Jo Jung Suk plays the lovable Lee Ik Jun who is in love with the charming Chae Song Hwa. Fans are hoping Lee Ik Jun and Chae Song Hwa end up together in the drama. 'Hospital Playlist 2' airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

