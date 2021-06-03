Hospital Playlist 2, The Devil Judge, Yumi's Cells & more; tvN Drama unveil the lineup for second half of 2021

tvN has released their drama lineup for the remainder of 2021! Read on to find out the details.

K-Dramas are aware of the fact that tvN drama is one of the finest broadcast networks and have created some of the best K-dramas of the years. Crash Landing On You, Reply 1988, Mouse and Vincenzo to name a few. Currently, the network is airing Mine, Doom At Your Service and My Roommate is a Gumiho. Over the years, tvN drama has really upped its game and launched great dramas with terrific storylines, amazing actors and overall, a wholesome package, and they intend to continue the same in the second half of 2021 as well.

First and foremost, we have the second season of Hospital Playlist, where we will meet our favourite 'doctor friends' at the Yulje Medical Centre once again on June 17 at 9 pm KST. Voice 4 airs on June 18. In July we have the Ji Sung starrer The Devil Judge premieres on July 3 and You Are My Spring starring Yoon Park, Kim Dong Wook, Seo Hyun Jin and Nam Gyu Ri is expected to air on July 5. Upcoming shows which are still in the finalising process are The Tragedy of One, Seashore Village ChaChaCha, High Class, Yumi’s Cells, Cliffhanger, The Secret Royal Inspector and Jo Yi, and Bulgasal.

In a recent update, Lee Sang Yi has been confirmed to join the upcoming Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer drama, Seashore Village ChaChaCha. Seashore Village ChaChaCha is a healing romance drama that focuses on the stories of those living in the seashore village Gongjin. The show stars Shin Min Ah as logical dentist Yoon Hye Jin, a woman who appears to have it all but feels empty inside. After moving to Gongjin, she meets Hong Doo Shik, played by Kim Seon Ho, who is known as Mr Hong around town. Although he’s technically unemployed, Mr Hong is an expert at odd jobs, helping everyone in Gongjin.

Lee Sang Yi will portray the role of Ji Seong Hyeon, a star PD who is the hand of Midas in the entertainment industry. Seashore Village ChaChaCha is all set to premiere in the latter half this year.

