Hospital Playlist 2 drops another heartwarming teaser feat music, memories and mukbang

The second season of tvN's hit drama series 'Hospital Playlist' is officially scheduled to air its first episode on June 17.

The recent FRIENDS: The Reunion served as a gentle reminder as to how much we love and enjoy feel-good, comforting and ensemble shows with a generous dose of warmth and nostalgia. These shows aren't just enjoyable and infuse much-needed humour in our lives, they also uplift us, make us feel better about ourselves and our surroundings and remind us why we should find beauty in everyday things.

One such drama is tvN's Hospital Playlist! Penned by Lee Woo Jung, who has also written the Reply series, Hospital Playlist is a charming, slice-of-life drama that wowed audiences with its simplistic portrayal of life, beautifully humane characters doused in a generous dose of nostalgia. Hospital Playlist portrays the stories of doctors and nurses working at the Yulje Medical Center. The five doctors Dr Ahn Jeongwon (Yoo Yeon Seok), Cha Seong Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung) and Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999.

In the newly released teaser video, our favourite doctors are living their regular lives and treating patients while at work, and in their free time, it is all about playing music in their band, reliving old memories and enjoying delicious meals together aka Music, Memories and Mukbang!

You can watch the heartwarming trailer below:

Tune into Hospital Playlist S2 on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

