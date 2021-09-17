'Hospital Playlist 2' finale achieves highest ratings of entire season; Jeon Mi Do to drop OST 'Butterfly'

On September 16, the second season of the hit medical drama ended on its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of 'Hospital Playlist 2' scored an average nationwide rating of 14.1 percent, marking a new all-time high for the season. This surpassed their previous highest nationwide rating of 13.387 percent.

The previous highest nationwide rating of 13.387 percent had been recorded during the broadcast of their 11th episode. Thus, 'Hospital Playlist 2' finished off the series strong, proving the show's popularity once again. 'Hospital Playlist 2' also successfully maintained its winning streak at the top of its time slot, remaining first place across all channels even including public broadcast networks for its highly-anticipated finale.

Not just that, Jeon Mi Do and Band Mido and Falasol will drop the grand finale OST titled 'Butterfly' today on September 17 at 12 pm KST (8:30 am IST). The original song was released as the title track of Loveholix's digital single album in 2008 and was included in the OST for the movie 'Take Off' the following year, gaining great popularity. The bright rock sound, coupled with Jeon Mi Do's charming vocals and the composition of the synthesizer creates an atmosphere like watching a musical!

Also, some more good news for fans. 'Hospital Playlist 2' cast will be returning for a special episode on September 23 at 8:45 pm KST (5:15 pm IST). The special broadcast will include a special question and answer session with Yulje doctors, Loveline commentary with the couples, never seen before behind the scenes and fun banter between the cast members! We cannot wait for all the amazing content!

Did you watch the finale? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.