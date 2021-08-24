‘Hospital Playlist 2’ main cast to reunite with Na PD for a new variety show

Announced on August 24th, the tvN 'Hospital Playlist 2' series Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung ho, Jeon Mi do, Yoo Yeon seok, and Kim Dae myung will start filming a new variety show somewhere in Gangwon-do on September 6. Na PD is in charge of directing the show. Previously, 'Hospital Playlist Camping' was shown on the YouTube channel Fifteen Nights.

The free-spirited and raw image of these so-called '99s' was captured at the campsite and received a lot of love for their unexpected laughter. The title has not been decided, but the concept of this entertainment is different from the previous one. Actors who have gone through a 'wise doctor's life' by gathering in a specific place, not camping, will come in and out and serve as guests. Among the actors who shined in season 1 and season 2, we are looking forward to seeing who will attend. The filming schedule is to shoot for five days in the second week of September and proceed again the following week. It is not a short period of two weeks in total.

'Hospital Playlist 2' has three episodes left until the end. The show was supposed to end on September 2nd but will now end on September 16th. The reality show will be broadcast after that. A representative from the team confirmed that the hit medical drama will not air on September 2 due to the coverage of the Asia preliminaries for the 2022 Qatar World Cup! The 2022 Qatar World Cup is scheduled for November and December 2022. As part of the Asia preliminaries for the World Cup, South Korea will play against Iraq on September 2. As a result, 'Hospital Playlist 2' will air as usual until episode 10 on August 26. It will take a break for one week and return with episode 11 on September 9.

