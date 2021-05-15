Hospital Playlist 2 promises warmth and comfort with new stories and relations in heartwarming second teaser

The first teaser has been unveiled for the new season of Hospital Playlist! Read on to find out.

We are almost a month away from the grand premiere of the second season of the beloved drama, Hospital Playlist. Hospital Playlist is the therapy you need in these troubled times. A nostalgic and sincere story of five doctors who have been friends since their Med-School days. The friendship, love and bonding with each other as well as their patients at the Yulje Medical Centre. Season 1 of Hospital Playlist premiered on March 12 last year and was loved by fans across the world. Now, we have the first teaser video of Hospital Playlist 2.

The brief teaser video opens with the first look of our favourite doctors and them goofing around. It seems like nothing much has changed in the past year, they are still playful with each other and pull each other's leg on every occasion. They are also excellent doctors who are serious about their work and patients and will do whatever it takes to treat them. Of course, amidst all this, they still take out time to enjoy good food like good ole' times.

Of course, the past year has changed a lot of things. Will Seong Hwa accept Ik Jun's love? How is our favourite 'Winter Garden' pair doing? The teaser video is packed with love and warmth and promises to be a joyous and comfortable ride! Hospital Playlist S2 premieres on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

You can watch the heartwarming teaser video below:

ALSO READ: KDrama Anatomy Of A Scene: The beginning of a spark between Jo Jung Suk and Jeon Mi Do in Hospital Playlist

Are you excited to watch Hospital Playlist 2? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

When is Hospital Playlist S2 coming? Hospital Playlist S2 is coming on June 17 Thursday at 9 pm KST on tvN.

Credits :tvN drama

Share your comment ×