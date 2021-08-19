Hospital Playlist 2 ranked as most buzzworthy drama; The Devil Judge's Ji Sung & Jinyoung top actor rankings

For the second consecutive week, 'Hospital Playlist 2' continued its reign as the most buzzworthy drama and remained number 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. Not just that, 'The Devil Judge' actors Ji Sung and Jinyoung dominate the rankings of most buzzworthy actors.

For those unversed, Good Data Corporation determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon. 'Hospital Playlist 2' cast members Jo Jung Suk and Jung Kyung Ho also ranked at the number 8 and number 10 respectively on this week’s list of most buzzworthy drama cast members.

Also, 'The Devil Judge' ranked in at the number 2 spot on the most buzzworthy drama of the week! It also continued to dominate the rankings of most buzzworthy drama cast members. Ji Sung topped the list for the fifth consecutive week, while his co-star GOT7’s Jinyoung rose to number 2 and Kim Min Jung followed at number 7.

Finally, SBS’ 'The Penthouse 3' claimed the number 3 spot on the list of most buzz-worthy dramas, and star Kim So Yeon also rose to number 5 in the actor rankings this week.

