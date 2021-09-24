'Hospital Playlist 2' reclaims its throne as most buzzworthy drama; To release full OST album on THIS date

The "cliff-hanger" ending to 'Hospital Playlist 2' might have left a bitter taste in fans' mouths, but we have some good news that might compensate for the pain a little! 'Hospital Playlist 2' reclaim the title of the most buzzworthy drama. Not just that, the team plans to release a full OST album with 31 tracks on October 5.

Not just that, two of its stars also made to this week’s list of most buzzworthy drama cast members- Kim Dae Myung came in at number 7 and Jeon Mi Do ranked at number 9. The full OST album will consist of 13 OSTs, 9 drama versions of band Mido and Falasol song performances and some instrumental tracks. In total there will be 31 tracks on the OST album. The pre-orders for the album have already begun! Studio Maum C, who is in charge of producing the OST for 'Hospital Playlist 2', hopes that the luxurious lineup of OST leaves an ever-lasting impression upon its audience and fills your heart with love and happy emotions!

Meanwhile, The man behind the drama, producer and director Shin Won Ho spoke about the possibility of a season 3 and what might be the hurdles while making it come about. In the press conference for season 2 that took place in June, Shin Won Ho had said, “There were many advantages to filming a season-based drama, but there were also disadvantages that I did not expect. I have not tied up the actors in concerns with the next season.”

PD Shin Won Ho clarified that he doesn't want to burden the cast with the pressure of filming season 3, considering most of them have a busy schedule ahead! However, he hasn't ruled out the possibility of a season 3 either. So far, Jeon Mi Do has been confirmed to star in ‘Thirty Nine’ alongside Kim Ji Hyeon and Son Ye Jin. Shin Hyun Been who is the love interest of Yoo Yeon Seok in the drama will be acting in 2 dramas ‘Reflection of You’ and ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family’ while Yoo Yeon Seok himself has accepted a role in Netflix’s ‘Suriname’. Jo Jung Suk will take on the anticipated ‘Land of Happiness’ as his next.

Well, fingers crossed for a new season of 'Hospital Playlist'.

