'Hospital Playlist 2' returns to the top spot with the latest episode

On August 12, 'Hospital Playlist 2' successfully bounced back to its pre-Olympics ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode scored a nationwide average of 13.1 percent, marking an impressive jump from last week’s 10.6 percent and falling just short of its all-time high of 13.2 percent!

Up until last week, the soothing, slice of life drama had maintained a perfect streak of gaining more and more viewers with each new episode. However, after a one-week hiatus at the end of July, the hit drama returned to a significant dip in viewership last week amidst the Tokyo Olympics. However, now 'Hospital Playlist 2' is back to being the most buzzworthy drama with amazing ratings. The second season of the hit drama has come under a lot of scrutiny for not being 'engaging enough', but going by the latest telecast, we can safely put the speculations to rest.

The latest episode of 'Hospital Playlist 2' was all about 'family love'. Dr Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok) gently assures his mother, Jung Ro Sa that she will recover soon after she accidentally fell off her bed. Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), Ro Sa's neurosurgeon suspects that she is suffering from hydrocephalus. Jeong Won feels guilty for not taking enough care of her. Not just that, Ro Sa showcased her special musical talent when she joined the squad for their musical talent, filling in for Yang Seok Hyung (Kim Dae Myung).

Towards the end, Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) unexpectedly runs into his ex-girlfriend Lee Ik Sun (Kwak Sun Young) who had no idea that he already knew she was in Korea. It is left to be seen where this relationship goes from here. 'Hospital Playlist 2' airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST).

