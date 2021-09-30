Hospital Playlist 2’s 99z get kidnapped by Na PD; ‘Mountain Village Playlist’ poster released

It hasn’t been long since ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ ran its course and ended with the last episode airing on September 16. While that is true, Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do and Yoo Yeon Seok have reunited to boast their unmatchable chemistry. ‘Mountain Village Playlist’ is the ‘resident’ doctors’ second go at a fun-filled time with Na Young Seok PD.

The teaser for the show promises a never-seen-before time with the 5 friends, dubbed as the 99z or 99ers, visiting a village and trying their best to get a real taste of the hard life. Struggling to feed themselves and make ends meet, the happy-go-lucky group gets ‘kidnapped’ by the famous PD.

One teaser shows them grinding to get the fire running all the while it’s raining cats and dogs. Jo Jung Suk is adding more fodder to the pit while Kim Dae Myung is feeding the fire. Yoo Yeon Seok’s face is aghast as Jung Kyung Ho and Jeon Mi Do show concern.

What happens when the well-off on-screen doctors are left to fend for their own meals? ‘Mountain Village Playlist’ is the ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ take on the popular variety show ‘Three Meals a Day’ where celebrities try living a countryside life. Plucking apples, readying turnips, washing the dishes and tending to the fire, the five go through a tough time.

‘Mountain Village Playlist’ premieres on October 8 at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST).

