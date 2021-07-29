Hospital Playlist 2’s main cast got together for a fun OST video and it made our hearts melt

After announcing that episode 7 will not air on July 29 because of the delay of filming schedule caused by the heightened COVID-19 cases, the fans were disappointed since they wait every week for a new episode but with them singing ‘Superstar’ in a sweet and harmonious manner, made up for it all. The video was simple- they were singing and goofing off in the background and it was the most heartwarming thing to watch! They also released a documentary which consisted of all the behind the scenes incidents and the cast discussing the ups and downs of working on a medical drama set.

'Hospital Playlist 2: BTS', aired on July 29, captured the hearts of viewers and it contained all the behind-the-scenes stories of 'Hospital Playlist 2'. The commentary of the famous scenes delivered directly by the 99-ers quickly resolved the curiosity of viewers. In particular, there was also an unreleased NG video that gives a glimpse of the actors' chemistry and friendly shooting scene which raised curiosity. In addition to this, there was even a behind-the-scenes video of 99-ers’ band, which showed a perfect performance every time through steady practice. Expectations for ''Hospital Playlist 2: BTS' were delivered upon, keeping the viewers entertained even without airing a new episode.

The production team of 'Hospital Playlist 2' said, "We prepared a special broadcast to repay the explosive reaction of the viewers. We plan to release a variety of videos for the viewers, from the unpublished videos that show 99-ers’ chemistry to the band’s behind the scenes, so please look forward to it.”

Hospital Playlist 2 will release episode 7 on August 5 on Netflix worldwide.

