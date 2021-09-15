‘Hospital Playlist 2’ Shin Won Ho PD talks about a possible season 3; Reveals difficulty in schedule

‘Hospital Playlist 2’ comes to an end with its last episode airing on September 16. The widely popular drama series has become a household name for K-drama fans all over the world as the story of 5 friends played by Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kim Dae Myung has captivated everyone.

The man behind the drama, producer and director Shin Won Ho spoke about the possibility of a season 3 and what might be the hurdles while making it come about. In the press conference for season 2 that took place in June, Shin Won Ho had said, “There were many advantages to filming a season-based drama, but there were also disadvantages that I did not expect. I have not tied up the actors in concerns with the next season.”

The PD is said to have asked the cast to schedule their comfortably once the 2nd season ends and they have followed the same by taking on various other roles. So far, Jeon Mi Do has been confirmed to star in ‘Thirty Nine’ alongside Kim Ji Hyeon and Son Ye Jin. Shin Hyun Been who is the love interest of Yoo Yeon Seok in the drama will be acting in 2 dramas ‘Reflection of You’ and ‘The Youngest Son of the Chaebol Family’ while Yoo Yeon Seok himself has accepted a role in Netflix’s ‘Suriname’. Jo Jung Suk will take on the anticipated ‘Land of Happiness’ as his next.

With the packed year ahead for a large part of the cast, it will indeed be a tough scheduling road for ‘Hospital Playlist’ season 3. However, we put our trust in Shin Won Ho PD for a positive result.

