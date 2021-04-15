Hospital Playlist 2, The Silent Sea & more: 6 upcoming KDramas that will make your second half of 2021 better

Take a look at the upcoming KDramas and book your calendars!

The recent couple of years have been incredible for the KDrama community. They gave us incredible storylines, amazing actors, trendy fashion, love and friendship goals and so much more. With the plethora of shows available, it didn’t take us much time to move on from one beloved show to the next - we always found something we would love (whether it was the actors or the story!).

We were blessed with shows like ‘Navillera’, ‘Vincenzo’, ‘River Where The Moon Rises’, ‘The Penthouse: War In Life 2’, ‘Sisyphus’ and so many more! We can say that the Korean entertainment industry is treating us really well. With the shows we already have, every other day we get updates about some or the other star confirmed for a lead role in some or the other show. So while keeping up with all of them is a bit difficult, we’re here to give you recommendations of some shows that are scheduled to release in the second half of 2021, that is from June onwards.

Let’s jump right in!

Hospital Playlist 2

Right off the bat is our favourite medical drama, Hospital Playlist 2 which is returning with its second season in June! On April 15, we reported that the script reading of Hospital Playlist took place and that it finally confirmed its airing! The second season is highly anticipated as we will get to know what the future holds for the five very diverse but cool friends. Can’t wait to meet the group of friends again!

Release: June 17, 2021

Nevertheless

Starring: Song Kang, Han So Hee

Song Kang fans, you’ll get to see him sooner than you think after ‘Navillera’! Scheduled to release on June 18, Nevertheless is a romance drama about two individuals who, although they are similar, are still different. Park Jae Uhn loves flirting but thinks dating is a waste of time and doesn’t express himself much. In comes Yoo Na Bi who doesn’t believe in love but wants to date. Jae Uhn starts falling for Na Bi. What is written in their love story? Guess we’ll have to wait for it.

Release: June 18, 2021

The Devilish Judge / The Devil Judge

Starring: Ji Sung, Kim Min Jung, Park Jin Young and Park Gyu Young

Starring familiar popular faces, The Devilish Judge is a mystery courtroom drama that hopes to keep you on the edge of the seat. The concept talks about sending a message about delivering justice. Kang Ho Yan (Ji Sung) is the ‘Devil Judge’ who punishes wrong people under the mask of being the head trial judge. Jung Sun Ah (Kim Min Jung) is Ho Yan’s rival and Director of a CSR company. Kim Ga On (Park Jin Young) is an associate trial judge who is patient. Yoon Soo Hyun (Park Gyu Young) is a police detective on the hunt of revealing Ho Yan’s secrets.

Release: July 3, 2021

High Class

Starring: Cho Yeo Jung, Kim Jee Soo, Park Se Jin, Ha Joon, Gong Hyun Joo

With the growing suspense and mystery shows, we hope High Class makes the mark too. The story revolves around the hypocrisies and dangerous lives of South Korea’s richest people, who make 0.1 percent of the entire society. It’s a female-oriented, murder mystery drama and it’ll be great to see how different it would turn out to be than ‘The Penthouse’ and ‘Sky Castle’.

Release: September 8, 2021

The Seashore Village Chachacha

Starring: Kim Seon Ho, Shin Min Ah

Everyone who fell in love with Kim Seon Ho, you just have to wait four months more for him to grace your screens again! The Seashore Village Chachacha is a rom com that revolves around Yoon Hye Jin (Shin Min Ah) after she moves to the village Gongjin when her life falls apart. She meets Hong Doo Shik, Kim Seon Ho, who is good at almost everything he does. Their love story and the fresh casting is definitely something to look out for!

Release: August 28, 2021

The Silent Sea

Starring: Gong Yoo, Bae Doo Na, Lee Joon

The talented Gong Yoo is coming back to the small screens with The Silent Sea! It’s a sci-fi thriller where a special task force is created, headed by Yoon Jae, to be sent to the moon for a mysterious sample as the earth is dying. The setting is of a fictional future where there’s a shortage of food and water, with humanity’s last chance of survival depending on the special team. Definitely will be fun to watch!

Release: 2021

We’re already marking our calendars! Are you?

Which show are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

