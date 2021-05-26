Hospital Playlist 2 squad brings in the sunshine on a rainy day in the brand new poster for the drama

tvN’s Hospital Playlist 2 shared a heartwarming new poster! Read on to find out.

June is officially going to be 'Hospital Playlist' month! The charming, slice-of-life drama wowed audiences with its simplistic portrayal of life, beautifully humane characters doused in a generous dose of nostalgia. Hospital Playlist portrays the stories of doctors and nurses working at the Yulje Medical Center. The five doctors Dr Ahn Jeongwon (Yoo Yeon Seok), Cha Seong Hwa (Jeon Mi Do), Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung) and Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho) have been friends since they entered medical school in 1999.

In the new poster of the '99-ers', referring to the year their characters entered medical school together, the five friends Ik Joon, Jung Won, Jun Wan, Seok Hyung and Song Hwa are dressed in casual smiles and bring in their sunshine aura on a gloomy and rainy day. Through the poster, viewers can feel their close friendship of 20 years as they stop together to watch the rain while getting off work. The new poster captures an ordinary day in their lives, who are taking a small break on their way back home after a busy day.

You can check out the poster here:

The previous season did exceptionally well and the expectations are high for this season too. Of course, the past year has changed a lot of things in our favourite medical squad's lives. Will Seong Hwa accept Ik Jun's love? How is our favourite 'Winter Garden' pair doing? Tune into Hospital Playlist S2 on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

tvN drama

