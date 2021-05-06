Hospital Playlist 2 unveils a nostalgic teaser poster featuring Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok & Jeon Mi Do

Hospital Playlist 2 to broadcast on June 17 at 9 pm on tvN. Read on to find out.

We are counting days, hours and minutes to Hospital Playlist Season 2! tvN's flagship medical and slice of life drama, Hospital Playlist revolves around the lives of five doctors- Lee Ik Jun (Jo Jung Suk), Ahn Jeong Won (Yoo Yeon Seok), Kim Jun Wan (Jung Kyung Ho), Yang Seok Hyeong (Kim Dae Myung) and Chae Song Hwa (Jeon Mi Do) who have been friends since their medical school days and play in a band in their free time. The series is feel-good and light-hearted revolving around love, friendship and bonding.

Last month it was confirmed that tvN will be airing Hospital Playlist season 2 on June 17 this year and fans were elated at the news! Now, tvN has released a new emotional teaser poster for the upcoming season. The 99's Memories poster, which was released ahead of season 2 is composed of posters from season 1 that captures the nostalgic and beautiful memories of the first season. There are pictures of them bonding at work, in their medical wear, having meals together, sharing a good laugh and having a good time together. The pictures are strewn together in a collage to give us a photo book of memories for life.

You can check out the emotional teaser poster below:

The production crew confirmed that they wanted to commence season 2 by refreshing audiences' happy and nostalgic memories of the cast members from the previous season. The photo book of memories is a gift to audiences. Hospital Playlist airs on June 17 at 9 pm KST.

