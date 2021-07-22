'Hospital Playlist 2' will NOT air a new episode next week & will instead telecast a special episode; Find out

'Hospital Playlist 2' is one of the highest-rated, most buzz-worthy K-dramas on air right now. The charming, slice-of-life drama has been winning audiences hearts with its heartwarming storyline and relatable characters, ever since it aired its first season on March 12, 2020. However, we have a piece of sad news. 'Hospital Playlist 2' will be taking a break next week, that is on July 29 and not air episode 7 as originally scheduled.

A source close to the production team revealed that instead of a new episode, tvN will be airing a special broadcast, exclusively for fans. The special episode will include behind-the-scenes stories, stories about the band, video commentaries by the actors, and more. YTN reported that the production team decided to skip a week due to filming delays caused by rising Covid 19 cases. They will also utilise this time to do a thorough quality check of the script and ensure that it is better for the next week's broadcast. Previously, tvN's Mouse and Vincenzo had taken breaks as well to upgrade the scripts to better quality!

Meanwhile, it is reported that Yoo Yeon Seok has purchased a home in an Itaewon neighbourhood for KRW 3.8 billion. With this purchase, Yoo Yeon Seok has become neighbours with actor Yoo Ah In and comedian Park Myung Soo. Currently, Yoo Yeon Seok is showing off his charms as a warm, children-loving doctor Ahn Jeong Won in 'Hospital Playlist 2'. The drama airs every Thursday at 9 pm KST (5:30 pm IST) on tvN drama.

