Hospital Playlist 2's Ahn Eun Jin signs an exclusive contract with United Artists Agency

Ahn Eun Jin is now officially part of UAA (United Artists Agency)! On August 27, UAA confirmed the news stating that they were happy to welcome Ahn Eun Jin onboard and will do everything to support her career as an actress and showcase her various talents as well. UAA houses many famous actors including Song Hye Kyo and Yoo Ah In.

Ahn Eun Jin first appeared on the 2018 JTBC drama 'Life.' Afterwards, she starred in various dramas such as OCN’s 'Possessed,' KBS 2TV’s 'My Fellow Citizens' and JTBC’s 'More Than Friends.' She is currently starring as Dr Chu Min Ah in tvN’s 'Hospital Playlist 2', where she harbours a not so secret crush on Dr Yang Seok Hyeong, played by Kim Dae Myung. She is receiving a lot of love from audiences for her role as well.

However, it is not just Ahn Eun Jin, but 'Hospital Playlist 2' overall! The feel-good medical drama successfully continued its streak at the top of its time slot ahead of its upcoming one-week hiatus. The latest episode of the hit medical drama earned an average nationwide rating of 12.7 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels (including public broadcast networks). Not just that, 'Hospital Playlist 2' also remained first place in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 7.8 percent and a peak of 9.2 percent.

